Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 128.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 848,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,855 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 93.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 260,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 125,742 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.79 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.