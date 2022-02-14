HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $234,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,211,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,563,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

