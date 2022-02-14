HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,366 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,065. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.