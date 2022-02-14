HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

