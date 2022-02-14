HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

