HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.49. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.