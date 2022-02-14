High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PCF opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

