High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:PCF opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.09.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
