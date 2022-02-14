Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Lessened by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 8.1% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.13 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.