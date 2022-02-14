Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.88 ($97.56).

HEN3 has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($114.94) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($102.30) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.30 ($1.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €75.62 ($86.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,952 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($149.02).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

