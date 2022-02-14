HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HQY remained flat at $$57.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 608,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,567. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -821.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

