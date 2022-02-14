Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $107,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

