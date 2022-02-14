Head-To-Head Review: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42%

This is a summary of current recommendations for GlobalFoundries and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $80.90, indicating a potential upside of 51.27%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.68%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlobalFoundries and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 5.86 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.26

indie Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats GlobalFoundries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

