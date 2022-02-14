Head to Head Comparison: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 0 5 14 0 2.74 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $71.95, indicating a potential upside of 47.34%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than General Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $127.00 billion 0.56 $6.43 billion $6.71 7.28 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 7.89% 17.66% 4.37% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

General Motors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

