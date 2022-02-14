Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.