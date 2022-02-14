Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.35. 12,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,452. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

