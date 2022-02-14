Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

