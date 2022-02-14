Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,190 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 50.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

