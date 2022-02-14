Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,516 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,603,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.05 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

