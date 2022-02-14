Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,601,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,938,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 324,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 226,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $207.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

