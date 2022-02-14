Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH opened at $66.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

