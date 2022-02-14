Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 75,692 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 159.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

