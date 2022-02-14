GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and GSE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 12.73 -$4.00 million ($0.56) -126.55 GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.44 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.30

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceridian HCM and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 2 4 5 0 2.27 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $101.90, suggesting a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -8.62% -1.86% -0.53% GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11%

Summary

GSE Systems beats Ceridian HCM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

