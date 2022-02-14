GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $10,999,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

