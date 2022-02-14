GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $425,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in California Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

