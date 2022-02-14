GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,361 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

