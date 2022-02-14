GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,113 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

