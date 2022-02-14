GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 53,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 616,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.58 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

