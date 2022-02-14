GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $418,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

ODP stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.03. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

