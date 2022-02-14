GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

