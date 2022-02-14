GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,685 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,690,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

