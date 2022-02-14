Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.80.

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90.

In other Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

