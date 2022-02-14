Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPEAF. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GPEAF stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

