Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

