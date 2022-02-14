Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ETCG opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

