GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $33,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,581,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

