Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

