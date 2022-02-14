Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 17,912 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

