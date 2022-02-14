Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 170.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LIVN opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

