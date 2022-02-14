Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

NYSE COO opened at $394.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

