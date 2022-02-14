Gordon Haskett Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.