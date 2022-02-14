Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.39. 1,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,786. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

