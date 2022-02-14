Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 88.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GER traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 70,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis sold 15,000 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $152,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

