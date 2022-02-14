Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,990 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 67,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SBLK opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

