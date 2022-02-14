Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 320,160 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,364 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 320,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

