Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,468 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $508.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

