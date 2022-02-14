Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 239,477 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $144,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 499,616 shares of company stock worth $16,349,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

