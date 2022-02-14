Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,291,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 61,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

