Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ternium worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ternium by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

