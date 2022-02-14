Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 163,783 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 254,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 242,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Delek US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,171 shares of company stock worth $5,612,077. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

