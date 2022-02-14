Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $61.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 240,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

